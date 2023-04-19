The Los Angeles Lakers and the Memphis Grizzlies will match up in Game 2 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs.

In this article, you can take a look at odds and spreads for the Lakers vs. Grizzlies matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Grizzlies vs. Lakers Game Info

  • Date: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: TNT, BSSE, and SportsNet LA
  • Location: Memphis, Tennessee
  • Venue: FedExForum

Grizzlies vs. Lakers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Lakers Moneyline Grizzlies Moneyline
DraftKings Lakers (-1) 226 -115 -105 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Lakers (-1.5) 226.5 -115 -105 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Lakers (-1) 227 -111 -111 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Lakers (-1.5) 226.5 -115 -105 Bet on this game with Tipico

Grizzlies vs. Lakers Betting Trends

  • The Lakers score 117.2 points per game (sixth in the NBA) and allow 116.6 (20th in the league) for a +47 scoring differential overall.
  • The Grizzlies put up 116.9 points per game (eighth in league) while giving up 113 per outing (11th in NBA). They have a +323 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 3.9 points per game.
  • These teams score a combined 234.1 points per game, 8.1 more points than this matchup's total.
  • Combined, these teams give up 229.6 points per game, 3.6 more points than this matchup's total.
  • Los Angeles is 40-39-3 ATS this season.
  • Memphis has compiled a 36-41-5 record against the spread this season.

Grizzlies Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG
Desmond Bane 23.5 -125 22.0
Desmond Bane 23.5 -125 21.5
Jaren Jackson Jr. 22.5 -110 31.0
Jaren Jackson Jr. 22.5 -110 18.6
Dillon Brooks 14.5 -115 15.0

