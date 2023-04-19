Jaren Jackson Jr. will hope to make a difference for the Memphis Grizzlies at 7:30 PM on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Lakers in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

In his most recent appearance, a 128-112 loss to the Lakers, Jackson had 31 points, four assists and two blocks.

If you'd like to make predictions on Jackson's performance, we look at his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Jaren Jackson Jr. Prop Bets vs. the Lakers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 22.5 18.6 25.0 Rebounds 7.5 6.7 7.6 Assists -- 1.0 1.6 PRA 31.5 26.3 34.2 PR -- 25.3 32.6 3PM 1.5 1.6 1.9



Looking to bet on one or more of Jaren Jackson Jr.'s player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Jaren Jackson Jr. Insights vs. the Lakers

Jackson has taken 13.0 shots per game this season and made 6.6 per game, which account for 10.9% and 11.6%, respectively, of his team's total.

This season, he's accounted for 10.2% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.6 per game.

Jackson's opponents, the Lakers, have one of the fastest offensive tempos, ranking second, averaging 104.8 possessions per game, while his Grizzlies average 104.1 per game, sixth-highest among NBA teams.

Allowing 116.6 points per game, the Lakers are the 20th-ranked team in the league on defense.

The Lakers are the 25th-ranked squad in the NBA, giving up 44.9 rebounds per game.

In terms of assists, the Lakers have given up 25.7 per contest, 15th in the league.

The Lakers concede 12.5 made 3-pointers per game, 18th-ranked in the NBA.

Jaren Jackson Jr. vs. the Lakers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/16/2023 37 31 5 4 2 2 1 3/7/2023 31 26 8 0 2 2 1 2/28/2023 32 16 7 0 1 4 1 1/20/2023 33 12 6 0 1 4 1

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Jackson or any of his Grizzlies teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.