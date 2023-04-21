Lars Nootbaar -- 1-for-3 with an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Seattle Mariners, with George Kirby on the hill, on April 21 at 10:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.

Lars Nootbaar Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023

Friday, April 21, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: George Kirby

George Kirby TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Lars Nootbaar At The Plate (2022)

Nootbaar hit .228 with 16 doubles, three triples, 14 home runs and 52 walks.

Nootbaar got a hit in 48.2% of his 110 games last season, with at least two hits in 10.9% of those contests.

He hit a home run in 12.7% of his games in 2022 (14 of 110), including 4% of his trips to the plate.

In 25.5% of his games a season ago (28 of 110), Nootbaar plated a run. In nine of those games (8.2%) he recorded two or more RBIs, and he had three or more in three contests.

He came around to score 41 times in 110 games (37.3%) last season, including 10 occasions when he scored more than once (9.1%).

Lars Nootbaar Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 47 GP 52 .184 AVG .266 .271 OBP .399 .346 SLG .539 10 XBH 23 6 HR 8 16 RBI 24 35/16 K/BB 36/36 1 SB 3 Home Away 53 GP 57 22 (41.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 31 (54.4%) 4 (7.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 8 (14.0%) 15 (28.3%) Games w/1+ Run 26 (45.6%) 6 (11.3%) Games w/1+ HR 8 (14.0%) 11 (20.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 17 (29.8%)

