Nolan Arenado -- 0-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the Seattle Mariners, with George Kirby on the mound, on April 21 at 10:10 PM ET.

Nolan Arenado Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023

10:10 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: George Kirby

George Kirby TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Nolan Arenado At The Plate

Arenado leads St. Louis in slugging percentage (.413) thanks to five extra-base hits.

He ranks 43rd in batting average, 76th in on base percentage, and 95th in slugging among the qualifying hitters in MLB.

In 14 of 19 games this year (73.7%) Arenado has had a hit, and in seven of those games he had more than one (36.8%).

He has homered in two of 19 games played this year, and in 2.4% of his plate appearances.

Arenado has driven in a run in six games this year (31.6%), including four games with more than one RBI (21.1%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in seven of 19 games (36.8%), including multiple runs twice.

Nolan Arenado Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 6 9 (69.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (83.3%) 4 (30.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (50.0%) 4 (30.8%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (33.3%) 3 (23.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (50.0%)

