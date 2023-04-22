After going 0-for-4 in his last game, Brendan Donovan and the St. Louis Cardinals take on the Seattle Mariners (who will hand the ball to Luis Castillo) at 9:40 PM ET on Saturday.

Brendan Donovan Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023

9:40 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo

Luis Castillo TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Brendan Donovan At The Plate

Donovan has three doubles, two home runs and five walks while hitting .254.

Donovan has recorded a hit in 12 of 18 games this year (66.7%), including three multi-hit games (16.7%).

In 18 games played this season, he has gone deep in two of them.

In three games this season (16.7%), Donovan has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in seven games this season (38.9%), including multiple runs in three games.

Brendan Donovan Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 6 9 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%) 3 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 5 (41.7%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (33.3%) 2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

