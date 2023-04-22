Brendan Donovan Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Mariners - April 22
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
After going 0-for-4 in his last game, Brendan Donovan and the St. Louis Cardinals take on the Seattle Mariners (who will hand the ball to Luis Castillo) at 9:40 PM ET on Saturday.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Mariners.
Brendan Donovan Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Looking to place a prop bet on Brendan Donovan? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Brendan Donovan At The Plate
- Donovan has three doubles, two home runs and five walks while hitting .254.
- Donovan has recorded a hit in 12 of 18 games this year (66.7%), including three multi-hit games (16.7%).
- In 18 games played this season, he has gone deep in two of them.
- In three games this season (16.7%), Donovan has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in seven games this season (38.9%), including multiple runs in three games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Brendan Donovan Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|6
|9 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (50.0%)
|3 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|5 (41.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (33.3%)
|2 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The Mariners pitching staff is 15th in the league with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mariners have the ninth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.62).
- Mariners pitchers combine to give up 13 home runs (0.7 per game), the second-fewest in the league.
- The Mariners will send Castillo (2-0) out to make his fifth start of the season. He is 2-0 with a .73 ERA and 26 strikeouts through 24 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out came on Sunday against the Colorado Rockies, when the right-hander went seven scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 30-year-old's .73 ERA ranks second, .608 WHIP ranks first, and 9.5 K/9 ranks 27th.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.