Paul Goldschmidt and the St. Louis Cardinals hit the field on Saturday at T-Mobile Park against Luis Castillo, who is the named starter for the Seattle Mariners. First pitch will be at 9:40 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Mariners as -160 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Cardinals +135 moneyline odds to win. A 7.5-run total has been set for the matchup.

Cardinals vs. Mariners Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, April 22, 2023

Saturday, April 22, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Mariners -160 +135 7.5 -120 +100 - - -

Cardinals Recent Betting Performance

The Cardinals have been the underdog just one time in the past 10 contests and lost that game.

In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Cardinals and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total six times.

The Cardinals have not covered a spread in any of their past 10 games (one of those mathchups had a spread).

Cardinals Betting Records & Stats

The Cardinals have been chosen as underdogs in five games this year and have walked away with the win one time (20%) in those games.

St. Louis has not entered a game this season as a bigger underdog on the moneyline than the +135 odds on it winning this game.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Cardinals have a 42.6% chance of walking away with the win.

Games involving St. Louis have gone over the total set by bookmakers in nine of 20 chances this season.

The Cardinals have played just one game with a spread this season and did not cover in that contest.

Cardinals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 5-8 3-4 5-4 3-8 5-11 3-1

