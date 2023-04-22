Willson Contreras and the St. Louis Cardinals take the field on Saturday at T-Mobile Park against Luis Castillo, who is starting for the Seattle Mariners. First pitch is set for 9:40 PM ET.

Cardinals vs. Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, April 22, 2023

Saturday, April 22, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals' 23 home runs rank 13th in Major League Baseball.

Fueled by 63 extra-base hits, St. Louis ranks seventh in MLB with a .426 slugging percentage this season.

The Cardinals' .265 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking fourth in MLB.

St. Louis has scored 93 runs (4.7 per game) this season, which ranks 13th in MLB.

The Cardinals have an on-base percentage of .344 this season, which ranks third in the league.

The Cardinals are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking seventh with an average of 8.1 strikeouts per game.

St. Louis has a nine K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 13th in the majors.

St. Louis has the 19th-ranked ERA (4.70) in the majors this season.

The Cardinals have a combined 1.472 WHIP as a pitching staff, fifth-highest in MLB.

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

Miles Mikolas (0-1) will take to the mound for the Cardinals and make his fifth start of the season.

The right-hander gave up two earned runs in 5 2/3 innings pitched on Sunday in his last outing, a matchup with the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Mikolas has three starts in a row of five innings or more.

Cardinals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cardinals Starter Opponent Starter 4/16/2023 Pirates W 5-4 Home Miles Mikolas Mitch Keller 4/17/2023 Diamondbacks L 6-3 Home Jack Flaherty Merrill Kelly 4/18/2023 Diamondbacks L 8-7 Home Jordan Montgomery Drey Jameson 4/19/2023 Diamondbacks W 14-5 Home Jake Woodford Madison Bumgarner 4/21/2023 Mariners L 5-2 Away Steven Matz George Kirby 4/22/2023 Mariners - Away Miles Mikolas Luis Castillo 4/23/2023 Mariners - Away Jack Flaherty Chris Flexen 4/24/2023 Giants - Away Jordan Montgomery Alex Cobb 4/25/2023 Giants - Away Jake Woodford Sean Manaea 4/26/2023 Giants - Away Steven Matz Anthony DeSclafani 4/27/2023 Giants - Away Miles Mikolas Logan Webb

