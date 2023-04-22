Dylan Carlson Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Mariners - April 22
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 7:23 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Dylan Carlson -- 2-for-5 with a double and two RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Seattle Mariners, with Luis Castillo on the mound, on April 22 at 9:40 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double and two RBI) against the Diamondbacks.
Dylan Carlson Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Dylan Carlson At The Plate
- Carlson has three doubles and three walks while hitting .237.
- Carlson has gotten a hit in six of 13 games this year (46.2%), with multiple hits twice.
- In 13 games played this season, he has not hit a home run.
- Carlson has picked up an RBI in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.
- He has scored in five of 13 games so far this year.
Dylan Carlson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|2
|5 (45.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (50.0%)
|2 (18.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (36.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (18.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mariners has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 15th in the league.
- The Mariners have the ninth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.62).
- Mariners pitchers combine to allow the second-fewest home runs in baseball (13 total, 0.7 per game).
- Castillo gets the start for the Mariners, his fifth of the season. He is 2-0 with a .73 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 24 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent appearance was on Sunday against the Colorado Rockies, when he threw seven scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 30-year-old's .73 ERA ranks second, .608 WHIP ranks first, and 9.5 K/9 ranks 25th.
