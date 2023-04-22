The Los Angeles Lakers are 5-point favorites heading into Game 3 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Memphis Grizzlies at Crypto.com Arena on Saturday, starting at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN, SportsNet LA, and BSSE. The series is tied 1-1.

Buy gear from your favorite teams and players NOW at Fanatics!

Grizzlies vs. Lakers Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, April 22, 2023

Saturday, April 22, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN, SportsNet LA, and BSSE

ESPN, SportsNet LA, and BSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Grizzlies with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Grizzlies vs. Lakers Score Prediction

Prediction: Lakers 116 - Grizzlies 115

Spread & Total Prediction for Grizzlies vs. Lakers

Pick ATS: Grizzlies (+ 5)

Grizzlies (+ 5) Pick OU: Over (220.5)



The Lakers have covered more often than the Grizzlies this season, recording an ATS record of 40-39-3, as opposed to the 37-41-4 record of the Grizz.

As a 5-point underdog or more in 2022-23, Memphis is 1-5 against the spread compared to the 9-4-1 ATS record Los Angeles puts up as a 5-point favorite.

When it comes to going over the over/under in 2022-23, Los Angeles does it better (52.4% of the time) than Memphis (45.1%).

As a moneyline favorite this season, the Lakers are 20-11, a better mark than the Grizzlies have put up (3-16) as moneyline underdogs.

Watch live NBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Grizzlies Performance Insights

In 2022-23, Memphis is eighth in the league offensively (116.9 points scored per game) and 11th defensively (113 points conceded).

The Grizzlies are ninth in the league in assists (26 per game) in 2022-23.

The Grizzlies make 12 3-pointers per game and shoot 35.1% from beyond the arc, ranking 16th and 22nd, respectively, in the NBA.

Memphis attempts 37.2% percent of its shots from beyond the arc, and 62.8% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 27.5% of Memphis' buckets are 3-pointers, and 72.5% are 2-pointers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.