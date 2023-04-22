Maple Leafs vs. Lightning: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats - NHL Playoffs First Round Game 3
Saturday's playoff slate includes the Toronto Maple Leafs visiting the Tampa Bay Lightning for Game 3 of the NHL Playoffs First Round, starting at 7:00 PM ET on TBS, SportsNet, CBC, TVAS, and BSSUNX. The series is tied 1-1. Bookmakers favor the Maple Leafs in this matchup, assigning them -120 odds on the moneyline against the Lightning (+100).
Maple Leafs vs. Lightning Game Info
- When: Saturday, April 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TBS, SportsNet, CBC, TVAS, and BSSUNX
- Where: Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Maple Leafs (-120)
|Lightning (+100)
|6.5
Maple Leafs Betting Insights
- The Maple Leafs have been favored on the moneyline 67 times this season, and have gone 40-27 in those games.
- Toronto has gone 39-26 in games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -120 or shorter (60.0% win percentage).
- The Maple Leafs have an implied moneyline win probability of 54.5% in this matchup.
- Toronto and its opponent have posted more than 6.5 goals in 41 of 84 games this season.
Lightning Betting Insights
- This season the Lightning have won seven of the 18 games, or 38.9%, in which they've been an underdog.
- Tampa Bay has entered 17 games this season as the underdog by +100 or more and is 6-11 in those contests.
- The Lightning have a 50.0% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- Tampa Bay has combined with its opponent to score more than 6.5 goals in 44 of 84 games this season.
Maple Leafs vs. Lightning Rankings
|Maple Leafs Total (Rank)
|Lightning Total (Rank)
|278 (9th)
|Goals
|280 (8th)
|220 (7th)
|Goals Allowed
|252 (14th)
|63 (7th)
|Power Play Goals
|71 (3rd)
|45 (11th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|53 (16th)
Maple Leafs Advanced Stats
- In its past 10 games, Toronto went over once.
- The Maple Leafs and their opponents have averaged 6.7 goals combined in their past 10 games, 0.2 more than the over/under of 6.5 in this matchup.
- During their past 10 games, the Maple Leafs' goals per game average is the same as their season-long average.
- The Maple Leafs score the ninth-most goals in the NHL, averaging 3.4 per game for a total of 278 this season.
- The Maple Leafs have allowed the seventh-fewest goals in NHL play this season, 220 (2.7 per game).
- The team has the league's fifth-best goal differential at +58 this season.
Lightning Advanced Stats
- Tampa Bay has gone over the total once over its last 10 games.
- The Lightning have averaged a total of 5.8 goals over their last 10 games, 0.7 fewer than this matchup's over/under of 6.5.
- During the past 10 games, the Lightning and their opponents averaged 1.1 more goals than their season game score average of 9.4 goals.
- The Lightning's 280 total goals (3.4 per game) are the eighth-most in the NHL.
- The Lightning's 252 total goals conceded (3.1 per game) rank 14th in the league.
- Their +28 goal differential ranks 11th in the league.
