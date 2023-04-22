After batting .263 with two doubles, a home run, five walks and five RBI in his past 10 games, Nolan Arenado and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Seattle Mariners (who will start Luis Castillo) at 9:40 PM ET on Saturday.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Mariners.

Nolan Arenado Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023

Saturday, April 22, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo

Luis Castillo TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Nolan Arenado At The Plate

Arenado leads St. Louis with a slugging percentage of .405, fueled by five extra-base hits.

Among qualifying batters in MLB, he ranks 43rd in batting average, 76th in on-base percentage, and 98th in slugging.

In 75.0% of his 20 games this season, Arenado has picked up at least one hit. He's also had seven multi-hit games.

In 20 games played this year, he has homered in two of them.

Arenado has picked up an RBI in six games this year (30.0%), with more than one RBI in four of them (20.0%).

In eight games this year (40.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Nolan Arenado Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 7 9 (69.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (85.7%) 4 (30.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (42.9%) 4 (30.8%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (57.1%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (28.6%) 3 (23.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (42.9%)

Mariners Pitching Rankings