On Saturday, Paul Goldschmidt (.263 batting average in his past 10 games, with four doubles, a home run, seven walks and seven RBI) and the St. Louis Cardinals play the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be Luis Castillo. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Mariners.

Paul Goldschmidt Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023

Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo

TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Paul Goldschmidt At The Plate

Goldschmidt leads St. Louis with an OBP of .419 this season while batting .296 with 14 walks and 12 runs scored.

Among qualifying batters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 37th, his on-base percentage ranks 15th, and he is 61st in the league in slugging.

In 14 of 19 games this year (73.7%) Goldschmidt has had a hit, and in seven of those games he had more than one (36.8%).

He has homered in two of 19 games played this season, and in 2.3% of his plate appearances.

In seven games this year (36.8%), Goldschmidt has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in nine of 19 games this season, and more than once 3 times.

Paul Goldschmidt Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 7 9 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (71.4%) 5 (41.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (28.6%) 5 (41.7%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (57.1%) 2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 4 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (42.9%)

