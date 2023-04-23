The injury report for the New York Knicks (47-35) heading into their NBA playoffs first round game 4 against the Cleveland Cavaliers (51-31) currently has three players. The playoff matchup begins at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, April 23 from Madison Square Garden.

Last time out, the Knicks bested the Cavaliers 99-79 on Friday. In the Knicks' victory, Jalen Brunson put up 21 points (and added four rebounds and six assists), while Donovan Mitchell scored 22 in the loss for the Cavaliers.

New York Knicks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Isaiah Roby PF Out Ankle 4.1 2.5 0.9 Quentin Grimes SG Questionable Shoulder 11.3 3.2 2.1 Jericho Sims C Out Shoulder 3.4 4.7 0.5

Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Dylan Windler SF Out Foot 1.7 0 0.3

Knicks vs. Cavaliers Game Info

When: Sunday, April 23, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, April 23, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York TV: ABC

Knicks Season Insights

The 116 points per game the Knicks average are 9.1 more points than the Cavaliers allow (106.9).

New York has a 39-23 record when putting up more than 106.9 points.

On offense, the Knicks have had a hard time putting the ball in the basket over their last 10 games, scoring 115.5 points per contest over that span as opposed to the 116 they've racked up over the course of this year.

New York makes 12.6 three-pointers per game (11th in the league) compared to its opponents' 13. It shoots 35.4% from deep while its opponents hit 35.7% from long range.

The Knicks rank sixth in the league by averaging 114.9 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 16th in the NBA, allowing 111.7 points per 100 possessions.

Cavaliers Season Insights

The Cavaliers' 112.3 points per game are only 0.8 fewer points than the 113.1 the Knicks give up.

Cleveland is 33-12 when it scores more than 113.1 points.

Over their last 10 games, the Cavaliers are scoring 107 points per game, 5.3 fewer points than their season average (112.3).

Cleveland makes 11.6 three-pointers per game (19th in the league) compared to its opponents' 11.3. It shoots 36.7% from deep, and its opponents shoot 36.8%.

The Cavaliers' 113.7 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 10th in the NBA, and the 107.7 points they concede per 100 possessions rank first in the league.

Knicks vs. Cavaliers Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Knicks -2.5 206.5

