On Sunday, Paul Goldschmidt (.311 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 89 points below season-long percentage) and the St. Louis Cardinals play the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be Chris Flexen. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Mariners.

Paul Goldschmidt Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Stadium: T-Mobile Park

TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +220) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -143)

Paul Goldschmidt At The Plate

Goldschmidt leads St. Louis with an OBP of .400 this season while batting .280 with 14 walks and 12 runs scored.

Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 56th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 24th and he is 78th in slugging.

Goldschmidt has reached base via a hit in 14 games this year (of 20 played), and had multiple hits in seven of those games.

He has gone deep in two of 20 games played this year, and in 2.2% of his plate appearances.

In seven games this season (35.0%), Goldschmidt has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In 45.0% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (15.0%).

Paul Goldschmidt Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 8 9 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (62.5%) 5 (41.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (25.0%) 5 (41.7%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (50.0%) 2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 4 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (37.5%)

Mariners Pitching Rankings