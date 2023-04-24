In Game 4 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs, the Milwaukee Bucks will face the Miami Heat.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Heat and Bucks, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Bucks vs. Heat Game Info

When: Monday, April 24, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Monday, April 24, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: FTX Arena in Miami, Florida

FTX Arena in Miami, Florida TV: Bally Sports

Bally Sports Watch Bucks vs. Heat with Fubo

Watch the NBA and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with Fubo.

Bucks Stats Insights

This season, the Bucks have a 47.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.9% lower than the 48.2% of shots the Heat's opponents have knocked down.

In games Milwaukee shoots better than 48.2% from the field, it is 26-4 overall.

The Bucks are the top rebounding team in the league, the Heat sit at 27th.

The Bucks score 7.1 more points per game (116.9) than the Heat allow (109.8).

When Milwaukee puts up more than 109.8 points, it is 47-8.

Heat Stats Insights

The Heat have shot at a 46% rate from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points greater than the 45.6% shooting opponents of the Bucks have averaged.

This season, Miami has a 29-14 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 45.6% from the field.

The Heat are the 27th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bucks sit at 11th.

The Heat put up just 3.8 fewer points per game (109.5) than the Bucks give up (113.3).

Miami has put together a 19-6 record in games it scores more than 113.3 points.

Bucks Home & Away Comparison

The Bucks put up 118.8 points per game in home games, compared to 115 points per game away from home, a difference of 3.8 points per contest.

At home, Milwaukee is ceding 1.6 fewer points per game (112.5) than in road games (114.1).

Looking at three-pointers, the Bucks have played better at home this year, making 14.9 threes per game with a 37.5% three-point percentage, compared to 14.8 threes per game and a 36.2% three-point percentage when playing on the road.

Heat Home & Away Comparison

In 2022-23 the Heat are averaging more points at home (111.4 per game) than on the road (107.5). But they are also conceding more at home (110.2) than away (109.3).

Miami is giving up more points at home (110.2 per game) than on the road (109.3).

At home the Heat are collecting 23.9 assists per game, 0.1 more than away (23.8).

Bucks Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Wesley Matthews Out Calf

Heat Injuries