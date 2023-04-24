Cardinals vs. Giants: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
The St. Louis Cardinals and Willson Contreras will hit the field against the San Francisco Giants and Mike Yastrzemski on Monday at 9:45 PM ET, in the first of a four-game series at Oracle Park.
The Giants are listed as +100 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the favorite Cardinals (-120). The total is 8 runs for this matchup (with -115 odds to hit the over and -105 odds on the under).
Cardinals vs. Giants Odds & Info
- Date: Monday, April 24, 2023
- Time: 9:45 PM ET
- TV: NBCS-BA
- Location: San Francisco, California
- Venue: Oracle Park
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Cardinals
|-120
|+100
|8
|-115
|-105
|-
|-
|-
Cardinals Recent Betting Performance
- The Cardinals have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.
- When it comes to hitting the over, the Cardinals and their opponents are 7-3-0 in their last 10 games with a total.
- The Cardinals did not cover its most recent game with a spread.
Cardinals Betting Records & Stats
- The Cardinals have been favored on the moneyline 15 total times this season. They've finished 8-7 in those games.
- When it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -120 or shorter, St. Louis has gone 6-7 (46.2%).
- The Cardinals have a 54.5% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.
- St. Louis has had an over/under set by bookmakers 22 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 11 of those games (11-11-0).
- The Cardinals have had a spread set for just one game this season, and they did not cover.
Cardinals Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|5-8
|4-5
|6-4
|3-9
|6-12
|3-1
