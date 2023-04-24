Grizzlies vs. Lakers: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - NBA Playoffs Game 4
The Los Angeles Lakers and Memphis Grizzlies are playing in the opening round of the NBA Playoffs, with Game 4 on tap.
In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Lakers vs. Grizzlies matchup.
Grizzlies vs. Lakers Game Info
- Date: Monday, April 24, 2023
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: TNT, SportsNet LA, and BSSE
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- Venue: Crypto.com Arena
Grizzlies vs. Lakers Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Lakers Moneyline
|Grizzlies Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Lakers (-5)
|222.5
|-205
|+175
|BetMGM
|Lakers (-5.5)
|222.5
|-225
|+180
|PointsBet
|Lakers (-5)
|222.5
|-200
|+165
|Tipico
|Lakers (-4.5)
|220.5
|-190
|+160
Grizzlies vs. Lakers Betting Trends
- The Lakers have a +47 scoring differential, putting up 117.2 points per game (sixth in the league) and giving up 116.6 (20th in the NBA).
- The Grizzlies outscore opponents by 3.9 points per game (posting 116.9 points per game, eighth in league, and conceding 113.0 per contest, 11th in NBA) and have a +323 scoring differential.
- The teams combine to score 234.1 points per game, 11.6 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- Combined, these teams surrender 229.6 points per game, 7.1 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- Los Angeles has covered 40 times in 82 chances against the spread this season.
- Memphis has put together a 36-41-5 ATS record so far this year.
