The Los Angeles Lakers and the Memphis Grizzlies square off in Game 4 of the first round of the NBA Playoffs.

Grizzlies vs. Lakers Game Info

When: Monday, April 24, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV: Bally Sports

Grizzlies Stats Insights

The Grizzlies' 47.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 0.6 percentage points higher than the Lakers have given up to their opponents (46.9%).

Memphis is 35-10 when it shoots higher than 46.9% from the field.

The Grizzlies are the second-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Lakers sit at 18th.

The Grizzlies' 116.9 points per game are only 0.3 more points than the 116.6 the Lakers allow to opponents.

Memphis is 34-7 when it scores more than 116.6 points.

Grizzlies Home & Away Comparison

At home the Grizzlies are better offensively, scoring 119.8 points per game, compared to 114 away. They're also better defensively, giving up 109.2 points per game at home, and 116.8 on the road.

At home the Grizzlies are picking up 26.6 assists per game, 1.1 more than on the road (25.5).

Grizzlies Injuries