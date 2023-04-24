Lars Nootbaar Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Giants - April 24
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 3:30 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 3-for-5 with a home run and an RBI in his most recent game, Lars Nootbaar and the St. Louis Cardinals face the San Francisco Giants (who will start Alex Cobb) at 9:45 PM ET on Monday.
He had three hits (going 3-for-5 with a home run and an RBI) in his last game against the Mariners.
Lars Nootbaar Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023
- Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Giants Starter: Alex Cobb
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Lars Nootbaar At The Plate
- Nootbaar is batting .280 with two home runs and 13 walks.
- Nootbaar has picked up a hit in five games this year (62.5%), including one multi-hit game.
- He has homered in two of eight games played this season, and in 5.6% of his plate appearances.
- Nootbaar has driven in a run in three games this year (37.5%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- In six of eight games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Lars Nootbaar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|3
|3 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (66.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (33.3%)
|4 (80.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (66.7%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (33.3%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (33.3%)
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Giants pitching staff ranks sixth in MLB.
- The Giants have the 21st-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.77).
- Giants pitchers combine to rank 21st in baseball in home runs surrendered (28 total, 1.4 per game).
- Cobb (0-1 with a 2.79 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 19 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Giants, his fifth of the season.
- The right-hander last appeared in relief on Sunday, when he tossed 2/3 innings against the New York Mets while giving up hits.
- In four games this season, the 35-year-old has a 2.79 ERA and 10.2 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .313 to opposing batters.
