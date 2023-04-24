You can see player prop bet odds for Nikita Kucherov, Mitchell Marner and others on the Tampa Bay Lightning and Toronto Maple Leafs prior to their matchup at 7:30 PM ET on Monday at Amalie Arena.

Lightning vs. Maple Leafs Game Info

When: Monday, April 24, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Monday, April 24, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TBS, SNE, SNO, SNP, CBC, TVAS, and BSSUNX

TBS, SNE, SNO, SNP, CBC, TVAS, and BSSUNX Where: Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida

NHL Props Today: Tampa Bay Lightning

Nikita Kucherov Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -159)

1.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -159) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -185, Under Odds: +150)

One of Tampa Bay's top offensive players this season is Kucherov, who has scored 111 points in 82 games (31 goals and 80 assists).

Kucherov Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Maple Leafs Apr. 22 0 1 1 6 at Maple Leafs Apr. 20 0 0 0 3 at Maple Leafs Apr. 18 1 2 3 4 vs. Red Wings Apr. 13 0 1 1 3 vs. Maple Leafs Apr. 11 0 1 1 10

Brayden Point Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -185, Under Odds: +150)

0.5 (Over Odds: -185, Under Odds: +150) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -175)

Brayden Point has racked up 94 points (1.1 per game), scoring 50 goals and adding 44 assists.

Point Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Maple Leafs Apr. 22 0 0 0 7 at Maple Leafs Apr. 20 0 1 1 2 at Maple Leafs Apr. 18 2 0 2 4 vs. Red Wings Apr. 13 2 1 3 5 vs. Maple Leafs Apr. 11 0 1 1 7

Steven Stamkos Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -179, Under Odds: +145)

0.5 (Over Odds: -179, Under Odds: +145) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -145)

Steven Stamkos' season total of 84 points has come from 33 goals and 51 assists.

Stamkos Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Maple Leafs Apr. 22 0 1 1 2 at Maple Leafs Apr. 20 0 1 1 3 at Maple Leafs Apr. 18 0 0 0 2 vs. Red Wings Apr. 13 0 0 0 2 vs. Maple Leafs Apr. 11 0 1 1 3

NHL Props Today: Toronto Maple Leafs

Mitchell Marner Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +145, Under Odds: -179)

1.5 (Over Odds: +145, Under Odds: -179) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +140)

Marner's 99 points are important for Toronto. He has 30 goals and 69 assists in 80 games.

Marner Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Lightning Apr. 22 0 2 2 2 vs. Lightning Apr. 20 2 1 3 3 vs. Lightning Apr. 18 0 3 3 3 at Rangers Apr. 13 0 0 0 1 at Lightning Apr. 11 0 0 0 0

William Nylander Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +140)

0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +140) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +150, Under Odds: -185)

William Nylander has helped lead the offense for Toronto this season with 40 goals and 47 assists.

Nylander Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Lightning Apr. 22 0 1 1 7 vs. Lightning Apr. 20 1 1 2 2 vs. Lightning Apr. 18 1 0 1 4 at Rangers Apr. 13 1 0 1 6 at Lightning Apr. 11 1 2 3 5

