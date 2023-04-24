MLB Probable Starting Pitchers Tonight: Monday, April 24
For Monday's MLB slate, here is a list of all of the day's probable starters, headlined by a matchup between Edward Cabrera's Marlins and Spencer Strider's Braves.
Read on to find the likely starting pitchers for every game on the schedule for April 24.
Today's Probable Starting Pitchers
Rockies at Guardians Probable Pitchers
The Colorado Rockies will send Austin Gomber (0-4) to the mound as they play the Guardians, who will give the start to Cal Quantrill (1-1) when the teams face off Monday.
|COL: Gomber
|CLE: Quantrill
|4 (16.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|4 (21.2 IP)
|12.12
|ERA
|4.15
|6.6
|K/9
|5.4
Vegas Odds for Rockies at Guardians
- CLE Odds to Win: -200
- COL Odds to Win: +165
- Total: 8 runs
Live Stream Rockies at Guardians
- Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
- Streaming: BSGL (regional restrictions may apply)
Red Sox at Orioles Probable Pitchers
The Boston Red Sox will send Chris Sale (1-1) to the mound as they play the Orioles, who will give the start to Dean Kremer (1-0) when the clubs play Monday.
|BOS: Sale
|BAL: Kremer
|4 (18 IP)
|Games/IP
|4 (19 IP)
|8.00
|ERA
|6.16
|15.0
|K/9
|6.6
Vegas Odds for Red Sox at Orioles
- BOS Odds to Win: -120
- BAL Odds to Win: +100
- Total: 8 runs
Live Stream Red Sox at Orioles
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
Astros at Rays Probable Pitchers
The Houston Astros will send Jose Urquidy (1-1) to the mound as they face the Rays, who will hand the ball to Taj Bradley (2-0) when the clubs face off Monday.
|HOU: Urquidy
|TB: Bradley
|4 (19.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|2 (10.1 IP)
|3.66
|ERA
|2.61
|7.8
|K/9
|14.8
Vegas Odds for Astros at Rays
- TB Odds to Win: -155
- HOU Odds to Win: +130
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream Astros at Rays
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
Rangers at Reds Probable Pitchers
The Texas Rangers will send Nathan Eovaldi (2-2) to the mound as they face the Reds, who will hand the ball to Nick Lodolo (2-1) when the teams face off on Monday.
|TEX: Eovaldi
|CIN: Lodolo
|4 (21.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|4 (21.2 IP)
|5.40
|ERA
|4.98
|10.0
|K/9
|12.9
Vegas Odds for Rangers at Reds
- TEX Odds to Win: -115
- CIN Odds to Win: -105
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream Rangers at Reds
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Streaming: BSOH (regional restrictions may apply)
White Sox at Blue Jays Probable Pitchers
The Chicago White Sox will send Lance Lynn (0-2) to the mound as they take on the Blue Jays, who will hand the ball to Chris Bassitt (2-2) for the game between the teams on Monday.
|CHW: Lynn
|TOR: Bassitt
|4 (21.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|4 (21.2 IP)
|7.59
|ERA
|5.40
|11.8
|K/9
|7.1
Vegas Odds for White Sox at Blue Jays
- TOR Odds to Win: -165
- CHW Odds to Win: +140
- Total: 9 runs
Live Stream White Sox at Blue Jays
- Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
- Streaming: SN1 (regional restrictions may apply)
Marlins at Braves Probable Pitchers
The Miami Marlins will send Cabrera (1-1) to the mound as they take on the Braves, who will give the start to Strider (2-0) for the matchup between the teams on Monday.
|MIA: Cabrera
|ATL: Strider
|4 (17.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|4 (22 IP)
|4.08
|ERA
|2.45
|9.2
|K/9
|14.7
Vegas Odds for Marlins at Braves
- ATL Odds to Win: -275
- MIA Odds to Win: +220
- Total: 7.5 runs
Live Stream Marlins at Braves
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Streaming: BSSO (regional restrictions may apply)
Yankees at Twins Probable Pitchers
The New York Yankees will send Jhony Brito (2-1) to the bump as they take on the Twins, who will hand the ball to Sonny Gray (2-0) when the clubs face off Monday.
|NYY: Brito
|MIN: Gray
|4 (15 IP)
|Games/IP
|4 (22 IP)
|5.40
|ERA
|0.82
|6.6
|K/9
|10.6
Vegas Odds for Yankees at Twins
- MIN Odds to Win: -160
- NYY Odds to Win: +135
- Total: 7.5 runs
Live Stream Yankees at Twins
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Streaming: BSN (regional restrictions may apply)
Tigers at Brewers Probable Pitchers
The Detroit Tigers will send Matthew Boyd (0-1) to the hill as they take on the Brewers, who will counter with Colin Rea (0-0) when the teams meet on Monday.
|DET: Boyd
|MIL: Rea
|3 (14 IP)
|Games/IP
|2 (10.2 IP)
|4.50
|ERA
|4.22
|7.1
|K/9
|6.7
Vegas Odds for Tigers at Brewers
- MIL Odds to Win: -150
- DET Odds to Win: +125
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream Tigers at Brewers
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Streaming: BSWI (regional restrictions may apply)
Athletics at Angels Probable Pitchers
The Oakland Athletics will send Ken Waldichuk (0-2) to the bump as they play the Angels, who will hand the ball to Jose Suarez (0-1) when the teams meet Monday.
|OAK: Waldichuk
|LAA: Suarez
|4 (20 IP)
|Games/IP
|3 (11.2 IP)
|7.65
|ERA
|9.26
|7.2
|K/9
|5.4
Vegas Odds for Athletics at Angels
- LAA Odds to Win: -210
- OAK Odds to Win: +170
- Total: 10 runs
Live Stream Athletics at Angels
- Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
- Streaming: Fox Sports 1 (regional restrictions may apply)
Royals at Diamondbacks Probable Pitchers
The Kansas City Royals will send Brad Keller (2-2) to the hill as they take on the Diamondbacks, who will give the start to Tommy Henry (0-0) for the matchup between the teams on Monday.
|KC: Keller
|ARI: Henry
|4 (21 IP)
|Games/IP
|0 (0 IP)
|3.00
|ERA
|-
|7.7
|K/9
|-
Vegas Odds for Royals at Diamondbacks
- ARI Odds to Win: -140
- KC Odds to Win: +115
- Total: 10 runs
Live Stream Royals at Diamondbacks
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Streaming: BSAZ (regional restrictions may apply)
Cardinals at Giants Probable Pitchers
The St. Louis Cardinals will send Jordan Montgomery (2-2) to the mound as they face the Giants, who will hand the ball to Alex Cobb (0-1) for the game between the clubs on Monday.
|STL: Montgomery
|SF: Cobb
|4 (22.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|4 (19.1 IP)
|4.84
|ERA
|2.79
|7.7
|K/9
|10.2
Vegas Odds for Cardinals at Giants
- STL Odds to Win: -120
- SF Odds to Win: +100
- Total: 8 runs
Live Stream Cardinals at Giants
- Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
- Streaming: NBCS-BA (regional restrictions may apply)
