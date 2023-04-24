On Monday, Nolan Arenado (.268 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 72 points below season-long percentage) and the St. Louis Cardinals play the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Alex Cobb. First pitch is at 9:45 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Mariners.

Nolan Arenado Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

  • Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oracle Park
  • Giants Starter: Alex Cobb
  • TV Channel: NBCS-BA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Nolan Arenado At The Plate

  • Arenado leads St. Louis in slugging percentage (.386) thanks to five extra-base hits.
  • Among the qualifying batters in MLB play, he ranks 49th in batting average, 84th in on-base percentage, and 109th in slugging.
  • Arenado has had a hit in 17 of 22 games this season (77.3%), including multiple hits seven times (31.8%).
  • He has homered in two of 22 games played this year, and in 2.1% of his plate appearances.
  • In 31.8% of his games this year, Arenado has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 18.2% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • In eight games this year (36.4%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Nolan Arenado Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
13 GP 9
9 (69.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (88.9%)
4 (30.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (33.3%)
4 (30.8%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (44.4%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (22.2%)
3 (23.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (44.4%)

Giants Pitching Rankings

  • The Giants pitching staff ranks sixth in the league with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Giants have a 4.77 team ERA that ranks 21st across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Giants rank 21st in baseball in home runs surrendered (28 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Cobb gets the start for the Giants, his fifth of the season. He is 0-1 with a 2.79 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 19 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last appearance -- out of the bullpen on Sunday -- the righty tossed 2/3 innings against the New York Mets while surrendering hits.
  • The 35-year-old has an ERA of 2.79, with 10.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opponents are hitting .313 against him.
