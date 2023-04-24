The St. Louis Cardinals, including Tommy Edman and his .548 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four extra-base hits but no home run), battle starter Alex Cobb and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, Monday at 9:45 PM ET.

He reached base in his only plate appearance in his previous game against the Mariners.

Tommy Edman Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

  • Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oracle Park
  • Giants Starter: Alex Cobb
  • TV Channel: NBCS-BA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1250)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Tommy Edman At The Plate

  • Edman is hitting .275 with two doubles, a triple, three home runs and 10 walks.
  • Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 62nd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 43rd and he is 63rd in slugging.
  • Edman has picked up a hit in 52.4% of his 21 games this year, with more than one hit in 28.6% of those games.
  • In 14.3% of his games this year, he has homered, and 3.8% of his trips to the plate.
  • Edman has driven in a run in four games this year (19.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • In seven games this year (33.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Tommy Edman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
13 GP 8
8 (61.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (37.5%)
3 (23.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (37.5%)
4 (30.8%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (37.5%)
1 (7.7%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (25.0%)
2 (15.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (25.0%)

Giants Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Giants pitching staff ranks sixth in MLB.
  • The Giants have a 4.77 team ERA that ranks 21st across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Giants rank 21st in baseball in home runs surrendered (28 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Cobb (0-1) takes the mound for the Giants in his fifth start of the season. He has a 2.79 ERA in 19 1/3 innings pitched, with 22 strikeouts.
  • His most recent time out came in relief on Sunday when the right-hander threw 2/3 innings against the New York Mets while giving up hits.
  • The 35-year-old has an ERA of 2.79, with 10.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opponents have a .313 batting average against him.
