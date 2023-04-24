Xavier Tillman could make a big impact for the Memphis Grizzlies at 10:00 PM on Monday versus the Los Angeles Lakers in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Tillman put up six points, 12 rebounds and two blocks in his previous game, which ended in a 111-101 loss versus the Lakers.

In this article we will look at Tillman's prop bets, using stats to help you make good picks.

Xavier Tillman Prop Bets vs. the Lakers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 9.5 7.0 10.9 Rebounds 8.5 5.0 8.1 Assists 2.5 1.6 2.3 PRA 19.5 13.6 21.3 PR -- 12 19 3PM 0.5 0.1 0.1



Xavier Tillman Insights vs. the Lakers

Tillman has taken 5.0 shots per game this season and made 3.1 per game, which account for 4.1% and 5.2%, respectively, of his team's total.

Tillman's opponents, the Lakers, have one of the fastest offensive tempos, ranking second, averaging 104.8 possessions per game, while his Grizzlies average 104.1 per game, sixth-highest among NBA teams.

The Lakers allow 116.6 points per game, 20th-ranked in the league.

The Lakers are the 25th-ranked squad in the league, allowing 44.9 rebounds per contest.

In terms of assists, the Lakers have conceded 25.7 per contest, 15th in the league.

The Lakers are the 18th-ranked team in the NBA at allowing threes, conceding 12.5 made 3-pointers per contest.

Xavier Tillman vs. the Lakers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/22/2023 39 6 12 2 0 2 1 4/19/2023 32 22 13 3 1 0 0 4/16/2023 22 2 3 3 0 0 1 3/7/2023 32 11 10 2 0 1 4 2/28/2023 32 18 11 2 0 1 2

