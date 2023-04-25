The San Francisco Giants (9-13) will look to Thairo Estrada when they host Nolan Gorman and the St. Louis Cardinals (9-14) at Oracle Park on Tuesday, April 25. The first pitch will be thrown at 9:45 PM ET.

The favored Giants have -115 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Cardinals, who are listed at -105. The matchup's over/under has been set at 9 runs.

Cardinals vs. Giants Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, April 25, 2023

Tuesday, April 25, 2023 Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET TV: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Probable Pitchers: John Brebbia - SF (1-0, 5.63 ERA) vs Jake Woodford - STL (1-2, 6.05 ERA)

Cardinals vs. Giants Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Cardinals vs. Giants Betting Trends and Insights

The Giants have entered the game as favorites seven times this season and won twice.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter, the Giants have gone 2-5 (28.6%).

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that San Francisco has a 53.5% chance to win.

The Giants have a 1-3 record over the four games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings, San Francisco and its opponents combined to go over the total four times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Cardinals have come away with one win in the six contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Cardinals have a win-loss record of 1-5 when favored by -105 or worse by bookmakers this year.

The Cardinals have been underdogs twice in the last 10 games and lost both contests.

St. Louis and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times in the last 10 games with a total.

Cardinals vs. Giants Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Tommy Edman 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+1100) 0.5 (+195) Nolan Gorman 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+155) Lars Nootbaar 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+170) Paul Goldschmidt 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+145) Nolan Arenado 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+130)

Cardinals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +2500 11th 2nd Win NL Central +250 - 2nd

