Celtics vs. Hawks Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - NBA Playoffs Game 5
The Atlanta Hawks are 13-point underdogs heading into a potentially-deciding Game 5 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on Tuesday, starting at 7:30 PM ET on TNT, NBCS-BOS, and BSSE. The Celtics have a 3-1 series lead.
Celtics vs. Hawks Game Info & Odds
- Date: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: TNT, NBCS-BOS, and BSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
- Venue: TD Garden
Celtics vs. Hawks Score Prediction
- Prediction: Celtics 122 - Hawks 111
Spread & Total Prediction for Celtics vs. Hawks
- Pick ATS: Hawks (+ 13)
- Pick OU:
Over (230.5)
- The Celtics (44-35-3 ATS) have covered the spread 53.7% of the time, 11% more often than the Hawks (35-45-2) this season.
- Boston's games have gone over the total 52.4% of the time this season (43 out of 82), less often than Atlanta's games have (46 out of 82).
- As a moneyline favorite this year, the Celtics are 53-21, while the Hawks are 12-22 as moneyline underdogs.
Celtics Performance Insights
- It's been a dominant stretch for Boston, which is scoring 117.9 points per game (fourth-best in NBA) and ceding 111.4 points per contest (fourth-best).
- This season, the Celtics rank seventh in the league in assists, putting up 26.7 per game.
- The Celtics rank top-five this year in three-point shooting, ranking second-best in the league with 16 treys per game. Meanwhile, they rank sixth with a 37.6% shooting percentage from three-point land.
- This year, Boston has taken 52% two-pointers, accounting for 62% of the team's baskets. It has shot 48% from beyond the arc (38% of the team's baskets).
Hawks Performance Insights
- On offense, Atlanta is the third-best squad in the NBA (118.4 points per game). Defensively, it is 25th (118.1 points conceded per game).
- At 25 assists per game, the Hawks are 18th in the NBA.
- The Hawks are 24th in the NBA in 3-pointers made (10.8 per game) and 21st in 3-point percentage (35.2%).
- In 2022-23, Atlanta has attempted 66.9% percent of its shots from inside the arc, and 33.1% percent from beyond it. In terms of made shots, 75.9% of Atlanta's baskets have been 2-pointers, and 24.1% have been 3-pointers.
