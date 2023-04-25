Nolan Arenado Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Giants - April 25
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 3:30 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Nolan Arenado -- with an on-base percentage of .268 in his past 10 games, 72 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the San Francisco Giants, with John Brebbia on the mound, on April 25 at 9:45 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-5) against the Mariners.
Nolan Arenado Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
- Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Giants Starter: John Brebbia
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Nolan Arenado At The Plate
- Arenado leads St. Louis with a slugging percentage of .386, fueled by five extra-base hits.
- Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 50th in batting average, 87th in on-base percentage, and 110th in slugging.
- Arenado has had a hit in 17 of 22 games this season (77.3%), including multiple hits seven times (31.8%).
- In 22 games played this season, he has gone deep in two of them.
- Arenado has driven home a run in seven games this year (31.8%), including more than one RBI in 18.2% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..
- In eight games this season (36.4%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Nolan Arenado Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|9
|9 (69.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (88.9%)
|4 (30.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (33.3%)
|4 (30.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (44.4%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (22.2%)
|3 (23.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (44.4%)
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Giants has a collective 9.3 K/9, the ninth-best in the league.
- The Giants' 4.47 team ERA ranks 20th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Giants pitchers combine to rank 21st in baseball in home runs surrendered (29 total, 1.3 per game).
- Brebbia will start for the Giants, his first of the season.
- The 32-year-old righty came out of the bullpen in his last outing this season, one of 10 appearances so far.
- In 10 games this season, he has a 5.63 ERA and 13.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while opponents are hitting .207 against him.
