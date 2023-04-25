On Tuesday, Paul Goldschmidt (batting .179 in his past 10 games) and the St. Louis Cardinals play the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be John Brebbia. First pitch is at 9:45 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Giants.

Paul Goldschmidt Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oracle Park
  • Giants Starter: John Brebbia
  • TV Channel: NBCS-BA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)

Paul Goldschmidt At The Plate

  • Goldschmidt is hitting .277 with seven doubles, two home runs and 15 walks.
  • Among qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 60th, his on-base percentage ranks 25th, and he is 80th in the league in slugging.
  • Goldschmidt has recorded a hit in 16 of 22 games this season (72.7%), including seven multi-hit games (31.8%).
  • In 22 games played this season, he has hit a homer in two of them.
  • In seven games this year (31.8%), Goldschmidt has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored at least once 10 times this season (45.5%), including four games with multiple runs (18.2%).

Paul Goldschmidt Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
12 GP 10
9 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (70.0%)
5 (41.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (20.0%)
5 (41.7%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (50.0%)
2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
4 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (30.0%)

Giants Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Giants has a collective 9.3 K/9, the ninth-best in MLB.
  • The Giants' 4.47 team ERA ranks 20th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Giants pitchers combine to surrender 29 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 21st in baseball).
  • Brebbia will take the mound to start for the Giants, his first this season.
  • The 32-year-old right-hander came out of the bullpen in his last outing this season, one of 10 appearances so far.
  • In his 10 games this season, opposing hitters have a collective batting average of just .207 against him. He has a 5.63 ERA and averages 13.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
