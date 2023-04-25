The Los Angeles Clippers are 12.5-point underdogs heading into a potentially-deciding Game 5 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center on Tuesday, starting at 10:00 PM ET on TNT, BSAZ, and BSSC. The Suns hold a 3-1 series lead.

Suns vs. Clippers Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, April 25, 2023

Tuesday, April 25, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT, BSAZ, and BSSC

TNT, BSAZ, and BSSC Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Footprint Center

Suns vs. Clippers Score Prediction

Prediction: Suns 116 - Clippers 110

Spread & Total Prediction for Suns vs. Clippers

Pick ATS: Clippers (+ 12.5)

Clippers (+ 12.5) Pick OU: Over (224)



The Clippers (40-42-0 ATS) have covered the spread 50% of the time, 1.2% less often than the Suns (41-38-3) this year.

Phoenix and its opponents have combined to go over the over/under in 48.8% of its games this season (40 of 82), the same percentage as Los Angeles and its opponents (40 of 82).

The Suns have a .720 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (36-14) this season while the Clippers have a .300 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (9-21).

Suns Performance Insights

So far this year, Phoenix is posting 113.6 points per game (17th-ranked in NBA) and allowing 111.6 points per contest (sixth-ranked).

The Suns have been tallying plenty of assists in 2022-23, ranking third-best in the NBA with 27.3 assists per contest.

The Suns are draining 12.2 treys per game (13th-ranked in NBA) this season, while sporting a 37.4% three-point percentage (seventh-ranked).

Of the shots taken by Phoenix in 2022-23, 63.8% of them have been two-pointers (71% of the team's made baskets) and 36.2% have been from beyond the arc (29%).

Clippers Performance Insights

In 2022-23, Los Angeles is 17th in the NBA on offense (113.6 points scored per game) and 12th on defense (113.1 points conceded).

This season the Clippers are ranked 23rd in the league in assists at 23.9 per game.

In 2022-23 the Clippers are 10th in the NBA in 3-point makes (12.7 per game) and third-best in 3-point percentage (38.1%).

Los Angeles attempts 38.8% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line, and 30.9% of its made baskets are from there. Inside the arc, it attempts 61.2% of its shots, with 69.1% of its makes coming from there.

