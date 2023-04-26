Bookmakers have set player props for Thairo Estrada, Nolan Gorman and others when the San Francisco Giants host the St. Louis Cardinals at Oracle Park on Wednesday at 9:45 PM ET.

Cardinals vs. Giants Game Info

When: Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 9:45 PM ET

Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 9:45 PM ET Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California

Oracle Park in San Francisco, California How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BA+

MLB Props Today: St. Louis Cardinals

Nolan Gorman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Gorman Stats

Gorman has 22 hits with five doubles, six home runs, 11 walks and 22 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He's slashing .293/.379/.600 so far this year.

Gorman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Giants Apr. 25 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Giants Apr. 24 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Mariners Apr. 23 2-for-4 1 1 3 5 0 at Mariners Apr. 22 1-for-3 0 0 1 2 0 at Mariners Apr. 21 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

Paul Goldschmidt Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Goldschmidt Stats

Paul Goldschmidt has 25 hits with seven doubles, two home runs, 15 walks and 11 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.

He has a slash line of .287/.398/.437 on the season.

Goldschmidt brings a three-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .200 with a double, a walk and two RBI.

Goldschmidt Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Giants Apr. 25 2-for-4 0 0 2 2 0 at Giants Apr. 24 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Mariners Apr. 23 1-for-4 2 0 0 1 0 at Mariners Apr. 22 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Mariners Apr. 21 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: San Francisco Giants

Anthony DeSclafani Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: +130)

DeSclafani Stats

Anthony DeSclafani (1-1) will take the mound for the Giants, his fifth start of the season.

DeSclafani has four starts in a row of five innings or more.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 33-year-old's 2.63 ERA ranks 16th, .875 WHIP ranks 11th, and 7.9 K/9 ranks 44th.

DeSclafani Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Mets Apr. 21 5.0 7 4 4 5 2 at Tigers Apr. 15 6.2 6 3 2 5 0 vs. Royals Apr. 9 6.1 3 1 1 7 0 at White Sox Apr. 3 6.0 3 0 0 4 0

Thairo Estrada Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +205) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +950)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +230)

Estrada Stats

Estrada has 27 hits with four doubles, four home runs, five walks and seven RBI. He's also stolen six bases.

He's slashed .310/.362/.494 on the year.

Estrada Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cardinals Apr. 25 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 1 vs. Cardinals Apr. 24 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Mets Apr. 23 1-for-3 2 1 1 4 0 vs. Mets Apr. 22 2-for-4 2 0 0 2 1 vs. Mets Apr. 21 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

Mike Yastrzemski Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +265)

Yastrzemski Stats

Mike Yastrzemski has six doubles, five home runs, three walks and 13 RBI (25 total hits).

He's slashed .291/.315/.535 so far this year.

Yastrzemski takes a three-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .474 with two doubles, a home run and four RBI.

Yastrzemski Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Cardinals Apr. 25 2-for-4 2 1 2 6 vs. Cardinals Apr. 24 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 vs. Mets Apr. 23 2-for-4 0 0 1 3 vs. Mets Apr. 21 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 vs. Mets Apr. 20 3-for-4 0 0 1 3

