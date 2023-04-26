The Memphis Grizzlies, Dillon Brooks included, will play at 7:30 PM on Wednesday versus the Los Angeles Lakers in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

In his last game, a 117-111 loss against the Lakers, Brooks had 11 points and four assists.

Now let's dig into Brooks' available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Dillon Brooks Prop Bets vs. the Lakers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 12.5 14.3 15.0 Rebounds 3.5 3.3 3.9 Assists 2.5 2.6 2.5 PRA 19.5 20.2 21.4 PR -- 17.6 18.9 3PM 1.5 2.0 2.1



Dillon Brooks Insights vs. the Lakers

Brooks has taken 13.6 shots per game this season and made 5.4 per game, which account for 13.1% and 10.9%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's attempted 6.0 threes per game, or 15.6% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Brooks' Grizzlies average 104.1 possessions per game, sixth-highest among NBA teams, while the Lakers are one of the league's fastest, ranking second with 104.8 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Lakers are 20th in the NBA, allowing 116.6 points per game.

On the glass, the Lakers are ranked 25th in the NBA, giving up 44.9 rebounds per game.

The Lakers are the 15th-ranked squad in the NBA, giving up 25.7 assists per game.

The Lakers are the 18th-ranked team in the NBA at allowing threes, giving up 12.5 made 3-pointers per contest.

Dillon Brooks vs. the Lakers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/24/2023 41 11 5 4 1 0 0 4/22/2023 19 7 2 0 1 0 1 4/19/2023 23 12 1 3 2 0 0 4/16/2023 29 15 4 2 2 0 0 3/7/2023 27 13 1 0 3 1 0 2/28/2023 27 7 3 2 2 0 2 1/20/2023 31 9 6 3 1 0 1

