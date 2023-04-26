Nolan Arenado Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Giants - April 26
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Wednesday, Nolan Arenado (.231 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the St. Louis Cardinals play the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Anthony DeSclafani. First pitch is at 9:45 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Giants.
Nolan Arenado Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
- Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Giants Starter: Anthony DeSclafani
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Nolan Arenado At The Plate
- Arenado leads St. Louis in slugging percentage (.370) thanks to five extra-base hits.
- Arenado has had a hit in 17 of 23 games this year (73.9%), including multiple hits seven times (30.4%).
- He has hit a long ball in two of 23 games played this year, and in 2% of his plate appearances.
- Arenado has had an RBI in seven games this year (30.4%), including four multi-RBI outings (17.4%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in eight of 23 games (34.8%), including multiple runs twice.
Nolan Arenado Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|10
|9 (69.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (80.0%)
|4 (30.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (30.0%)
|4 (30.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (40.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (20.0%)
|3 (23.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (40.0%)
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Giants has a collective 9.2 K/9, which ranks 12th in MLB.
- The Giants have a 4.45 team ERA that ranks 18th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Giants rank 20th in baseball in home runs given up (30 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Giants are sending DeSclafani (1-1) out to make his fifth start of the season. He is 1-1 with a 2.63 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 24 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday against the New York Mets, the right-hander went five innings, allowing four earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- This season, the 33-year-old ranks 16th in ERA (2.63), 11th in WHIP (.875), and 44th in K/9 (7.9) among pitchers who qualify.
