Tyler O'Neill Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Giants - April 26
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 8:23 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Tyler O'Neill -- batting .242 with four doubles, three walks and two RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the San Francisco Giants, with Anthony DeSclafani on the mound, on April 26 at 9:45 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Giants.
Tyler O'Neill Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
- Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Giants Starter: Anthony DeSclafani
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Tyler O'Neill At The Plate
- O'Neill is batting .264 with four doubles, two home runs and five walks.
- In 68.2% of his games this season (15 of 22), O'Neill has picked up at least one hit, and in four of those games (18.2%) he recorded multiple hits.
- In 22 games played this year, he has homered in two of them.
- In five games this year, O'Neill has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored at least once eight times this year (36.4%), including three games with multiple runs (13.6%).
Tyler O'Neill Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|10
|8 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (70.0%)
|2 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (20.0%)
|5 (41.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (30.0%)
|1 (8.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (10.0%)
|1 (8.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (40.0%)
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Giants pitching staff ranks 13th in MLB.
- The Giants have the 18th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.45).
- Giants pitchers combine to surrender 30 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 20th in the league).
- DeSclafani (1-1 with a 2.63 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 24 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Giants, his fifth of the season.
- The right-hander's last time out was on Saturday against the New York Mets, when he threw five innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 33-year-old ranks 16th in ERA (2.63), 11th in WHIP (.875), and 48th in K/9 (7.9) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
