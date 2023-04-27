After batting .167 with two doubles, two walks and three RBI in his past 10 games, Dylan Carlson and the St. Louis Cardinals face the San Francisco Giants (who will start Logan Webb) at 3:45 PM ET on Thursday.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-3) in his last game against the Giants.

Dylan Carlson Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Thursday, April 27, 2023

Thursday, April 27, 2023 Game Time: 3:45 PM ET

Oracle Park

Oracle Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Giants Starter: Logan Webb

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Dylan Carlson At The Plate

Carlson is hitting .234 with three doubles and three walks.

Carlson has picked up a hit in 43.8% of his 16 games this year, with multiple hits in 18.8% of those games.

In 16 games played this season, he has not hit a home run.

Carlson has driven in a run in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.

He has scored in six games this year (37.5%), but has had no multi-run games.

Dylan Carlson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 5 5 (45.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (40.0%) 2 (18.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (20.0%) 4 (36.4%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (40.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (18.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

