How to Watch the Cardinals vs. Dodgers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 28
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 3:10 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
James Outman and the Los Angeles Dodgers take the field on Friday at Dodger Stadium against Jack Flaherty, who is starting for the St. Louis Cardinals. First pitch is set for 10:10 PM ET for the first game of a three-game series.
Cardinals vs. Dodgers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, April 28, 2023
- Time: 10:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- Venue: Dodger Stadium
Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Cardinals' 32 home runs rank 10th in Major League Baseball.
- St. Louis is seventh in MLB with a .433 slugging percentage this season.
- The Cardinals have a team batting average of .268 this season, which ranks fourth among MLB teams.
- St. Louis ranks 15th in the majors with 117 total runs scored this season.
- The Cardinals have an OBP of .341 this season, which ranks third in MLB.
- The Cardinals rank 11th with an average of 8.1 strikeouts per game.
- St. Louis has a 9.4 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, seventh-best in baseball.
- St. Louis has the 16th-ranked ERA (4.30) in the majors this season.
- The Cardinals have a combined WHIP of 1.442 as a pitching staff, which is fifth-worst in baseball this season.
Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher
- Flaherty (2-2) will take to the mound for the Cardinals and make his sixth start of the season.
- The right-hander gave up three earned runs in six innings pitched on Sunday in his last outing, a matchup with the Seattle Mariners.
- He has one quality starts in five chances this season.
- Flaherty will look to pitch five or more innings for the sixth start in a row.
Cardinals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Cardinals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|4/23/2023
|Mariners
|W 7-3
|Away
|Jack Flaherty
|Chris Flexen
|4/24/2023
|Giants
|L 4-0
|Away
|Jordan Montgomery
|Alex Cobb
|4/25/2023
|Giants
|L 5-4
|Away
|Jake Woodford
|John Brebbia
|4/26/2023
|Giants
|L 7-3
|Away
|Steven Matz
|Anthony DeSclafani
|4/27/2023
|Giants
|W 6-0
|Away
|Miles Mikolas
|Logan Webb
|4/28/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Away
|Jack Flaherty
|Dustin May
|4/29/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Away
|Jordan Montgomery
|Clayton Kershaw
|4/30/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Away
|Jake Woodford
|Noah Syndergaard
|5/2/2023
|Angels
|-
|Home
|Steven Matz
|Griffin Canning
|5/3/2023
|Angels
|-
|Home
|Miles Mikolas
|Patrick Sandoval
|5/4/2023
|Angels
|-
|Home
|Jack Flaherty
|Shohei Ohtani
