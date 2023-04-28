Grizzlies vs. Lakers Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - NBA Playoffs Game 6
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Los Angeles Lakers are 4.5-point favorites heading into a decisive Game 6 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Memphis Grizzlies at Crypto.com Arena on Friday, starting at 10:30 PM ET on ESPN. The Lakers have a 3-2 series lead.
Grizzlies vs. Lakers Game Info & Odds
- Date: Friday, April 28, 2023
- Time: 10:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- Venue: Crypto.com Arena
Grizzlies vs. Lakers Score Prediction
- Prediction: Lakers 116 - Grizzlies 115
Spread & Total Prediction for Grizzlies vs. Lakers
- Pick ATS: Grizzlies (+ 4.5)
- Pick OU:
Over (220)
- The Lakers' .488 ATS win percentage (40-39-3 ATS Record) is higher than the Grizzlies' .451 mark (37-41-4 ATS Record) in 2022-23.
- Los Angeles (10-4-1) covers a higher percentage of games when it is favored by 4.5 points or more this season (66.7%) than Memphis (2-5) does as a 4.5+-point underdog (28.6%).
- Los Angeles and its opponents have gone over the over/under 52.4% of the time this season (43 out of 82). That's more often than Memphis and its opponents have (37 out of 82).
- The Lakers have a .645 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (20-11) this season, better than the .158 winning percentage for the Grizzlies as a moneyline underdog (3-16).
Grizzlies Performance Insights
- Memphis puts up 116.9 points per game and allow 113, making them eighth in the NBA offensively and 11th defensively.
- This season the Grizzlies are ranked ninth in the league in assists at 26 per game.
- The Grizzlies are 16th in the league in 3-pointers made (12 per game) and 22nd in 3-point percentage (35.1%).
- Memphis takes 62.8% percent of its shots from inside the arc, and 37.2% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 72.5% of Memphis' buckets are 2-pointers, and 27.5% are 3-pointers.
