Grizzlies vs. Lakers: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - NBA Playoffs Game 6
In Game 6 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs, the Los Angeles Lakers will be seeking a win against Memphis Grizzlies.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Lakers vs. Grizzlies matchup.
Grizzlies vs. Lakers Game Info
- Date: Friday, April 28, 2023
- Time: 10:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- Venue: Crypto.com Arena
Grizzlies vs. Lakers Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Lakers Moneyline
|Grizzlies Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Lakers (-4.5)
|220
|-205
|+175
|BetMGM
|Lakers (-4.5)
|220.5
|-210
|+170
|PointsBet
|Lakers (-4.5)
|220.5
|-208
|+175
|Tipico
|Lakers (-4.5)
|219.5
|-200
|+170
Grizzlies vs. Lakers Betting Trends
- The Lakers score 117.2 points per game (sixth in the NBA) and give up 116.6 (20th in the league) for a +47 scoring differential overall.
- The Grizzlies outscore opponents by 3.9 points per game (posting 116.9 points per game, eighth in league, and conceding 113.0 per outing, 11th in NBA) and have a +323 scoring differential.
- These two teams score 234.1 points per game between them, 14.1 more than this game's over/under.
- These teams give up 229.6 points per game combined, 9.6 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- Los Angeles has covered 40 times in 82 games with a spread this season.
- Memphis has put together a 36-41-5 ATS record so far this season.
Grizzlies Player Props
|Points O/U
|Points Over Odds
|PPG (Reg. Season)
|Ja Morant
|28.5
|-110
|26.2
|Desmond Bane
|24.5
|-115
|21.5
|Jaren Jackson Jr.
|18.5
|-105
|18.6
|Dillon Brooks
|11.5
|-115
|14.3
|Xavier Tillman
|9.5
|+100
|7.0
