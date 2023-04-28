Grizzlies vs. Lakers: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Los Angeles Lakers are 4.5-point favorites heading into a decisive Game 6 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Memphis Grizzlies at Crypto.com Arena on Friday, starting at 10:30 PM ET on ESPN. The Lakers have a 3-2 series lead. The matchup's over/under is set at 220.5.
Grizzlies vs. Lakers Odds & Info
- When: Friday, April 28, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
- Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
- TV: ESPN
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Lakers
|-4.5
|220.5
Grizzlies Betting Records & Stats
- Memphis and its opponents have combined to score more than 220.5 points in 57 of 82 games this season.
- Memphis has a 229.9-point average over/under in its contests this season, 9.4 more points than this game's point total.
- Memphis has gone 40-42-0 ATS this season.
- The Grizzlies have been underdogs in 19 games this season and have come away with the win three times (15.8%) in those contests.
- Memphis has not won as an underdog of +170 or more on the moneyline this season in six games with those odds or longer.
- Memphis has an implied victory probability of 37% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
Grizzlies vs. Lakers Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)
|Games Over 220.5
|% of Games Over 220.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Lakers
|62
|75.6%
|117.2
|234.1
|116.6
|229.6
|232.1
|Grizzlies
|57
|69.5%
|116.9
|234.1
|113.0
|229.6
|230.9
Additional Grizzlies Insights & Trends
- Memphis has a 3-7 record against the spread while going 4-6 overall in its last 10 games.
- In their past 10 games, the Grizzlies have hit the over five times.
- Memphis' winning percentage against the spread at home is .610 (25-16-0). Away, it is .366 (15-26-0).
- The Grizzlies score only 0.3 more points per game (116.9) than the Lakers allow (116.6).
- Memphis has put together a 28-13 ATS record and a 34-7 overall record in games it scores more than 116.6 points.
Grizzlies vs. Lakers Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Lakers
|41-41
|10-5
|44-38
|Grizzlies
|40-42
|2-6
|37-45
Grizzlies vs. Lakers Point Insights
|Lakers
|Grizzlies
|117.2
|116.9
|6
|8
|31-19
|28-13
|34-16
|34-7
|116.6
|113.0
|20
|11
|28-17
|33-22
|28-17
|41-14
