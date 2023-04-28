The Los Angeles Lakers are 4.5-point favorites heading into a decisive Game 6 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Memphis Grizzlies at Crypto.com Arena on Friday, starting at 10:30 PM ET on ESPN. The Lakers have a 3-2 series lead. The matchup's over/under is set at 220.5.

Grizzlies vs. Lakers Odds & Info

When: Friday, April 28, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

TV: ESPN

Favorite Spread Over/Under Lakers -4.5 220.5

Grizzlies Betting Records & Stats

Memphis and its opponents have combined to score more than 220.5 points in 57 of 82 games this season.

Memphis has a 229.9-point average over/under in its contests this season, 9.4 more points than this game's point total.

Memphis has gone 40-42-0 ATS this season.

The Grizzlies have been underdogs in 19 games this season and have come away with the win three times (15.8%) in those contests.

Memphis has not won as an underdog of +170 or more on the moneyline this season in six games with those odds or longer.

Memphis has an implied victory probability of 37% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Grizzlies vs. Lakers Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 220.5 % of Games Over 220.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Lakers 62 75.6% 117.2 234.1 116.6 229.6 232.1 Grizzlies 57 69.5% 116.9 234.1 113.0 229.6 230.9

Additional Grizzlies Insights & Trends

Memphis has a 3-7 record against the spread while going 4-6 overall in its last 10 games.

In their past 10 games, the Grizzlies have hit the over five times.

Memphis' winning percentage against the spread at home is .610 (25-16-0). Away, it is .366 (15-26-0).

The Grizzlies score only 0.3 more points per game (116.9) than the Lakers allow (116.6).

Memphis has put together a 28-13 ATS record and a 34-7 overall record in games it scores more than 116.6 points.

Grizzlies vs. Lakers Betting Splits

Lakers and Grizzlies Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Lakers 41-41 10-5 44-38 Grizzlies 40-42 2-6 37-45

Grizzlies vs. Lakers Point Insights

Lakers Grizzlies 117.2 Points Scored (PG) 116.9 6 NBA Rank (PPG) 8 31-19 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 28-13 34-16 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 34-7 116.6 Points Allowed (PG) 113.0 20 NBA Rank (PAPG) 11 28-17 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 33-22 28-17 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 41-14

