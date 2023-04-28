The Sacramento Kings are 7.5-point underdogs heading into a decisive Game 6 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center on Friday, starting at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN. The Warriors have a 3-2 lead in the series. The matchup's point total is 234.5.

Warriors vs. Kings Odds & Info

When: Friday, April 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, April 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Chase Center in San Francisco, California

Chase Center in San Francisco, California TV: ESPN

Favorite Spread Over/Under Warriors -7.5 234.5

Warriors Betting Records & Stats

In 43 games this season, Golden State and its opponents have gone over 234.5 total points.

Golden State's contests this year have an average total of 236.1, 1.6 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Warriors are 39-43-0 against the spread this season.

Golden State has been the favorite in 59 games this season and won 37 (62.7%) of those contests.

This season, Golden State has won 18 of its 24 games, or 75%, when favored by at least -300 on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Warriors have a 75% chance to win.

Kings Betting Records & Stats

Sacramento's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 234.5 points in 46 of 82 outings.

Sacramento's average game total this season has been 238.8, 4.3 more points than this matchup's over/under.

So far this year, Sacramento has put together a 45-37-0 record against the spread.

The Kings have been chosen as underdogs in 30 games this year and have walked away with the win 13 times (43.3%) in those games.

Sacramento has not won as an underdog of +240 or more on the moneyline this season in three games with those odds or longer.

Sacramento has an implied victory probability of 29.4% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Warriors vs. Kings Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 234.5 % of Games Over 234.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Warriors 43 52.4% 118.9 239.6 117.1 235.2 233.5 Kings 46 56.1% 120.7 239.6 118.1 235.2 236.0

Additional Warriors Insights & Trends

The Warriors are 5-5 against the spread and 7-3 overall in their last 10 games.

Six of Warriors' last 10 outings have hit the over.

Golden State has done a better job covering the spread when playing at home (27-14-0) than it has in road games (12-29-0).

The Warriors score 118.9 points per game, just 0.8 more points than the 118.1 the Kings allow.

When Golden State puts up more than 118.1 points, it is 29-17 against the spread and 34-12 overall.

Additional Kings Insights & Trends

Sacramento has a 5-5 record against the spread while going 3-7 overall over its past 10 games.

Four of the Kings' past 10 contests have hit the over.

Against the spread, Sacramento has had better results away (27-14-0) than at home (18-23-0).

The Kings average just 3.6 more points per game (120.7) than the Warriors give up to opponents (117.1).

When it scores more than 117.1 points, Sacramento is 34-15 against the spread and 40-9 overall.

Warriors vs. Kings Betting Splits

Warriors and Kings Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Warriors 39-43 14-11 45-37 Kings 45-37 2-2 40-42

Warriors vs. Kings Point Insights

Warriors Kings 118.9 Points Scored (PG) 120.7 2 NBA Rank (PPG) 1 29-17 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 34-15 34-12 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 40-9 117.1 Points Allowed (PG) 118.1 21 NBA Rank (PAPG) 25 34-18 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 33-11 39-13 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 32-12

