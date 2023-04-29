On Saturday, Brendan Donovan (batting .323 in his past 10 games) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Clayton Kershaw. First pitch is at 9:10 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-3) in his last game against the Dodgers.

Brendan Donovan Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw
  • TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +333)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +225)

Brendan Donovan At The Plate

  • Donovan is batting .253 with three doubles, two home runs and six walks.
  • Donovan has recorded a hit in 14 of 22 games this season (63.6%), including five multi-hit games (22.7%).
  • In 22 games played this season, he has gone deep in two of them.
  • In three games this season (13.6%), Donovan has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in seven games this season (31.8%), including multiple runs in three games.

Brendan Donovan Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
12 GP 10
9 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (50.0%)
3 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (20.0%)
5 (41.7%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (20.0%)
2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Dodgers pitching staff ranks 24th in MLB.
  • The Dodgers have a 4.72 team ERA that ranks 23rd across all league pitching staffs.
  • Dodgers pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs surrendered (30 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Kershaw makes the start for the Dodgers, his sixth of the season. He is 4-1 with a 2.32 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 31 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last time out on Sunday against the Chicago Cubs, the lefty went six innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering three hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 35-year-old ranks 14th in ERA (2.32), ninth in WHIP (.871), and 26th in K/9 (9.3).
