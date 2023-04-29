Player prop bet odds for Max Muncy, Paul Goldschmidt and others are available when the Los Angeles Dodgers host the St. Louis Cardinals at Dodger Stadium on Saturday (first pitch at 9:10 PM ET).

Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings!

Cardinals vs. Dodgers Game Info

When: Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 9:10 PM ET

Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 9:10 PM ET Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

MLB Props Today: St. Louis Cardinals

Paul Goldschmidt Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Goldschmidt Stats

Goldschmidt has 29 hits with eight doubles, four home runs, 16 walks and 14 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.

He has a .302/.407/.510 slash line so far this season.

Goldschmidt Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Giants Apr. 27 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0 at Giants Apr. 26 4-for-5 2 2 2 11 0 at Giants Apr. 25 2-for-4 0 0 2 2 0 at Giants Apr. 24 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Mariners Apr. 23 1-for-4 2 0 0 1 0

Tommy Edman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +270)

Edman Stats

Tommy Edman has 22 hits with three doubles, a triple, four home runs, 11 walks and 10 RBI. He's also stolen three bases.

He has a slash line of .278/.374/.494 on the season.

Edman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Giants Apr. 27 2-for-4 1 0 1 3 1 at Giants Apr. 25 1-for-4 2 1 1 4 0 at Giants Apr. 24 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 at Mariners Apr. 23 0-for-0 0 0 0 0 0 at Mariners Apr. 22 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 1

Bet on player props for Paul Goldschmidt, Tommy Edman or other Cardinals players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Dodgers

Clayton Kershaw Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Kershaw Stats

The Dodgers will send Clayton Kershaw (4-1) to the mound for his sixth start this season.

He's looking to extend his three-game quality start streak.

Kershaw has five starts in a row of five innings or more.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign, the 35-year-old ranks 14th in ERA (2.32), ninth in WHIP (.871), and 26th in K/9 (9.3).

Kershaw Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Cubs Apr. 23 6.0 3 3 1 6 1 vs. Mets Apr. 18 7.0 3 0 0 9 0 at Giants Apr. 12 6.0 5 3 2 4 2 at Diamondbacks Apr. 7 6.0 7 4 4 4 2 vs. Diamondbacks Apr. 1 6.0 4 1 1 9 0

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Jordan Montgomery's player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Max Muncy Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Muncy Stats

Muncy has 18 hits with 11 home runs and 20 walks. He has driven in 21 runs with one stolen base.

He has a slash line of .254/.424/.718 on the season.

Muncy will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .308 with four home runs, eight walks and six RBI.

Muncy Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Cubs Apr. 23 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0 at Cubs Apr. 22 2-for-4 2 2 3 8 0 at Cubs Apr. 21 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 at Cubs Apr. 20 1-for-2 1 1 1 4 1 vs. Mets Apr. 19 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0

James Outman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225)

Outman Stats

James Outman has four doubles, three triples, seven home runs, 10 walks and 19 RBI (25 total hits). He's also swiped two bases.

He has a .287/.367/.644 slash line on the year.

Outman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Pirates Apr. 27 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Pirates Apr. 26 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Pirates Apr. 25 2-for-5 1 0 0 4 0 at Cubs Apr. 23 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Cubs Apr. 22 4-for-5 2 2 4 10 0

Bet on player props for Max Muncy, James Outman or other Dodgers players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.