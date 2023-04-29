The Denver Nuggets are 3-point favorites heading into Game 1 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the Phoenix Suns at Ball Arena on Saturday, starting at 8:30 PM ET on TNT.

Buy gear from your favorite teams and players NOW at Fanatics!

Nuggets vs. Suns Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, April 29, 2023

Saturday, April 29, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT

TNT Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Ball Arena

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Nuggets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Nuggets vs. Suns Score Prediction

Prediction: Nuggets 115 - Suns 111

Spread & Total Prediction for Nuggets vs. Suns

Pick ATS: Nuggets (- 3)

Nuggets (- 3) Pick OU: Under (227)



The Nuggets (44-36-2 ATS) have covered the spread 53.7% of the time, 3.7% more often than the Suns (41-38-3) this season.

When the spread is set as 3 or more this season, Denver (29-25-1) covers a higher percentage of those games when it is the favorite (52.7%) than Phoenix (8-10-2) does as the underdog (40%).

Denver and its opponents have gone over the total 45.1% of the time this season (37 out of 82). That's less often than Phoenix and its opponents have (40 out of 82).

As a moneyline favorite this year, the Nuggets are 43-18, a better record than the Suns have posted (9-23) as moneyline underdogs.

Watch live NBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Nuggets Performance Insights

On offense, Denver is posting 115.8 points per game (12th-ranked in league). It is ceding 112.5 points per contest at the other end (eighth-ranked).

With 28.9 assists per game, the Nuggets rank second-best in the league in the category.

The Nuggets are draining 11.8 three-pointers per game this year (18th-ranked in NBA), and they sport a 37.9% three-point percentage (fourth-best).

In terms of shot breakdown, Denver has taken 63.9% two-pointers (accounting for 72.9% of the team's baskets) and 36.1% three-pointers (27.1%).

Suns Performance Insights

Phoenix is 17th in the league in points scored (113.6 per game) and sixth in points conceded (111.6).

At 27.3 assists per game, the Suns are third-best in the league.

In 2022-23, the Suns are 13th in the league in 3-point makes (12.2 per game) and seventh in 3-point percentage (37.4%).

In 2022-23, Phoenix has taken 63.8% percent of its shots from inside the arc, and 36.2% percent from beyond it. In terms of made shots, 71% of Phoenix's baskets have been 2-pointers, and 29% have been 3-pointers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.