Paul DeJong Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Dodgers - April 29
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The St. Louis Cardinals and Paul DeJong, who went 0-for-3 last time in action, take on Clayton Kershaw and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, Saturday at 9:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Dodgers.
Paul DeJong Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023
- Game Time: 9:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)
Paul DeJong At The Plate
- DeJong is hitting .400 with two doubles, two home runs and a walk.
- DeJong has gotten at least one hit in 66.7% of his games this season (four of six), with at least two hits three times (50.0%).
- He has hit a home run in two of six games played this season, and in 9.5% of his plate appearances.
- DeJong has driven in a run in three games this year (50.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- In three of six games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Paul DeJong Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|0
|GP
|6
|0 (0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (66.7%)
|0 (0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (50.0%)
|0 (0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (50.0%)
|0 (0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (33.3%)
|0 (0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (50.0%)
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Dodgers pitching staff ranks 24th in the league.
- The Dodgers have a 4.65 team ERA that ranks 23rd across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Dodgers pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs surrendered (30 total, 1.1 per game).
- Kershaw gets the start for the Dodgers, his sixth of the season. He is 4-1 with a 2.32 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 31 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last appeared on Sunday against the Chicago Cubs, when he tossed six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.
- The 35-year-old ranks 15th in ERA (2.32), eighth in WHIP (.871), and 26th in K/9 (9.3) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
