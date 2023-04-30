Find the injury report for the Sacramento Kings (48-34), which currently has just one player listed, as the Kings prepare for their NBA playoffs first round game 7 against the Golden State Warriors (44-38) at Golden 1 Center on Sunday, April 30 at 3:30 PM ET.

Watch the NBA all season long on Fubo!

The Kings beat the Warriors 118-99 on Friday when they last met. Malik Monk led the way with a team-leading 28 points in the victory for the Kings, while Stephen Curry notched 29 points in the loss for the Warriors.

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sacramento Kings Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Matthew Dellavedova PG Out Finger 1.5 0.4 1.3

Start playing daily fantasy basketball today at FanDuel -- sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Golden State Warriors Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Andre Iguodala SF Out Wrist 2.1 2.1 2.4 Patrick Baldwin Jr. SF Questionable Toe 3.9 1.3 0.4 Ryan Rollins PG Out For Season Foot 1.9 1.0 0.5

Kings vs. Warriors Game Info

When: Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California TV: ABC

Kings Season Insights

The 120.7 points per game the Kings record are just 3.6 more points than the Warriors give up (117.1).

When Sacramento totals more than 117.1 points, it is 40-9.

On the offensive side of the ball, the Kings have had a tough time putting the ball in the basket over their last 10 games, scoring 112.8 points per contest over that span compared to the 120.7 they've racked up over the course of this season.

Sacramento makes 1.3 more threes per game than the opposition, 13.8 (fifth-most in the league) compared to its opponents' 12.5.

The Kings rank first in the league by averaging 117 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 23rd in the NBA, allowing 114.1 points per 100 possessions.

Warriors Season Insights

The Warriors average just 0.8 more points per game (118.9) than the Kings give up to opponents (118.1).

Golden State has put together a 34-12 record in games it scores more than 118.1 points.

While the Warriors are posting 118.9 points per game in 2022-23, they have bettered that mark in their previous 10 games, amassing 121.3 a contest.

Golden State makes 3.7 more threes per game than the opposition, 16.6 (first in the league) compared to its opponents' 12.9.

The Warriors' 113.5 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 11th in the NBA, and the 111.4 points they concede per 100 possessions rank 11th in the league.

Kings vs. Warriors Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Kings -1 229

Want to place a bet on this matchup? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link today!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.