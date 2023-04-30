Nolan Arenado -- with a slugging percentage of .103 in his past 10 games, including no home runs) -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Noah Syndergaard on the mound, on April 30 at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Dodgers.

Nolan Arenado Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023

Sunday, April 30, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Dodger Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Noah Syndergaard

Noah Syndergaard TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Nolan Arenado At The Plate

Arenado has three doubles, two home runs and eight walks while hitting .239.

Arenado has picked up a hit in 18 of 27 games this year, with multiple hits seven times.

He has gone deep in two of 27 games played this season, and in 1.7% of his plate appearances.

Arenado has picked up an RBI in 25.9% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 14.8% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in three contests.

In nine games this year (33.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Nolan Arenado Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 14 9 (69.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (64.3%) 4 (30.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (21.4%) 4 (30.8%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (35.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (14.3%) 3 (23.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (28.6%)

