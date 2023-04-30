Paul Goldschmidt Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Dodgers - April 30
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 10:27 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Sunday, Paul Goldschmidt (.341 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 69 points below season-long percentage) and the St. Louis Cardinals play the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Noah Syndergaard. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Dodgers.
Paul Goldschmidt Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Dodgers Starter: Noah Syndergaard
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)
Paul Goldschmidt At The Plate
- Goldschmidt has an OPS of .929, fueled by an OBP of .410 to go with a slugging percentage of .519. All three of those stats are best among St. Louis hitters this season.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 21st in batting average, 13th in on-base percentage, and 32nd in slugging.
- Goldschmidt has picked up a hit in 74.1% of his 27 games this year, with at least two hits in 37.0% of those games.
- Looking at the 27 games he has played this year, he's went deep in three of them (11.1%), and in 3.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Goldschmidt has picked up an RBI in 10 games this year (37.0%), with more than one RBI in four of them (14.8%).
- He has scored in 12 games this year (44.4%), including five multi-run games (18.5%).
Paul Goldschmidt Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|15
|9 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|11 (73.3%)
|5 (41.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (33.3%)
|5 (41.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (46.7%)
|2 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (6.7%)
|4 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (40.0%)
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Dodgers pitching staff ranks 24th in MLB.
- The Dodgers have the 20th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.65).
- Dodgers pitchers combine to rank 16th in baseball in home runs given up (30 total, 1.1 per game).
- Syndergaard makes the start for the Dodgers, his sixth of the season. He is 0-3 with a 6.58 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 26 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance was on Tuesday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when the right-hander threw four innings, surrendering seven earned runs while allowing nine hits.
- The 30-year-old has put up an ERA of 6.58, with 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opponents are hitting .296 against him.
