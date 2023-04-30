Tyler O'Neill -- hitting .235 with three doubles, five walks and two RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Noah Syndergaard on the mound, on April 30 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Dodgers.

Tyler O'Neill Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Dodgers Starter: Noah Syndergaard
  • TV Channel: SportsNet LA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Tyler O'Neill? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Tyler O'Neill At The Plate

  • O'Neill has four doubles, two home runs and seven walks while batting .247.
  • O'Neill has recorded a hit in 16 of 25 games this year (64.0%), including four multi-hit games (16.0%).
  • He has gone deep in two of 25 games played this season, and in 2.3% of his plate appearances.
  • In five games this year, O'Neill has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored in eight games this year (32.0%), including three multi-run games (12.0%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Tyler O'Neill Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
12 GP 13
8 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (61.5%)
2 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (15.4%)
5 (41.7%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (23.1%)
1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (7.7%)
1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (30.8%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Dodgers pitching staff ranks 24th in the league.
  • The Dodgers' 4.65 team ERA ranks 20th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Dodgers pitchers combine to surrender 30 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 16th in baseball).
  • Syndergaard (0-3) takes the mound for the Dodgers in his sixth start of the season. He has a 6.58 ERA in 26 2/3 innings pitched, with 21 strikeouts.
  • The righty's most recent time out was on Tuesday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he threw four innings, surrendering seven earned runs while giving up nine hits.
  • The 30-year-old has put up an ERA of 6.58, with 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opponents are hitting .296 against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.