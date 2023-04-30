Willson Contreras and his .400 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (60 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the Los Angeles Dodgers and Noah Syndergaard on April 30 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 against the Dodgers.

Willson Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Dodgers Starter: Noah Syndergaard
  • TV Channel: SportsNet LA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Willson Contreras At The Plate

  • Contreras is hitting .253 with six doubles, two home runs and 11 walks.
  • Contreras has gotten at least one hit in 53.8% of his games this year (14 of 26), with multiple hits eight times (30.8%).
  • He has gone deep in only one game this season.
  • Contreras has driven in a run in nine games this season (34.6%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored in 30.8% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 11.5%.

Willson Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
12 GP 14
9 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (35.7%)
6 (50.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (14.3%)
5 (41.7%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (21.4%)
1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
6 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (21.4%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings

  • The Dodgers pitching staff ranks 24th in MLB with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Dodgers have the 20th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.65).
  • Dodgers pitchers combine to rank 16th in baseball in home runs allowed (30 total, 1.1 per game).
  • The Dodgers are sending Syndergaard (0-3) out to make his sixth start of the season. He is 0-3 with a 6.58 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 26 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty's most recent appearance came on Tuesday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he went four innings, surrendering seven earned runs while allowing nine hits.
  • The 30-year-old has put up an ERA of 6.58, with 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opponents are batting .296 against him.
