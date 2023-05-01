Celtics vs. 76ers: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - Eastern Conference Semifinals Game 1
The Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers are meeting in the second round of the NBA Playoffs, with Game 1 on tap.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Celtics vs. 76ers matchup.
Celtics vs. 76ers Game Info
- Date: Monday, May 1, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: TNT
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
- Venue: TD Garden
Celtics vs. 76ers Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Celtics Moneyline
|76ers Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Celtics (-9.5)
|214.5
|-475
|+380
|BetMGM
|Celtics (-9.5)
|214.5
|-500
|+375
|PointsBet
|Celtics (-9.5)
|214.5
|-500
|+375
|Tipico
|Celtics (-9.5)
|213.5
|-500
|+400
Celtics vs. 76ers Betting Trends
- The Celtics have a +535 scoring differential, topping opponents by 6.5 points per game. They're putting up 117.9 points per game to rank fourth in the league and are allowing 111.4 per outing to rank fourth in the NBA.
- The 76ers put up 115.2 points per game (14th in league) while allowing 110.9 per outing (third in NBA). They have a +354 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 4.3 points per game.
- These teams average 233.1 points per game between them, 18.6 more than this game's over/under.
- These teams allow a combined 222.3 points per game, 7.8 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- Boston has won 45 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 37 times.
- Philadelphia has won 48 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover 34 times.
Celtics Player Props
|Points O/U
|Points Over Odds
|PPG (Reg. Season)
|Jayson Tatum
|28.5
|-125
|30.1
|Jaylen Brown
|24.5
|-125
|26.6
|Derrick White
|13.5
|-120
|12.4
|Malcolm Brogdon
|12.5
|-120
|14.9
|Marcus Smart
|11.5
|-105
|11.5
