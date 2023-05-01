Nuggets vs. Suns: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - Western Conference Semifinals Game 2
The Denver Nuggets and the Phoenix Suns will match up in Game 2 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs.
In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Nuggets vs. Suns matchup.
Nuggets vs. Suns Game Info
- Date: Monday, May 1, 2023
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: TNT
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Venue: Ball Arena
Nuggets vs. Suns Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Nuggets Moneyline
|Suns Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Nuggets (-4)
|229
|-170
|+145
|BetMGM
|Nuggets (-4.5)
|228.5
|-175
|+145
|PointsBet
|Nuggets (-4)
|229
|-169
|+140
|Tipico
|Nuggets (-4.5)
|227.5
|-190
|+160
Nuggets vs Suns Additional Info
Nuggets vs. Suns Betting Trends
- The Nuggets average 115.8 points per game (12th in the league) while giving up 112.5 per outing (eighth in the NBA). They have a +273 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 3.3 points per game.
- The Suns have a +170 scoring differential, topping opponents by two points per game. They're putting up 113.6 points per game, 17th in the league, and are giving up 111.6 per outing to rank sixth in the NBA.
- These two teams score 229.4 points per game combined, 0.4 more than this game's total.
- Combined, these teams allow 224.1 points per game, 4.9 fewer points than this matchup's total.
- Denver is 44-36-2 ATS this season.
- Phoenix has won 42 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 40 times.
Nuggets Player Props
|Points O/U
|Points Over Odds
|PPG (Reg. Season)
|Nikola Jokic
|25.5
|-110
|24.5
|Jamal Murray
|24.5
|-125
|20.0
|Michael Porter Jr.
|16.5
|+100
|17.4
|Aaron Gordon
|14.5
|-130
|16.3
|Bruce Brown
|11.5
|-125
|11.5
